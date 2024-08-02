Atlantic 7-Day Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook

Skip Navigation Links
ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL
TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2024

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Straits of Florida and Eastern Gulf of Mexico (AL97):
A well-defined tropical wave is producing a large area of poorly 
organized showers and thunderstorms over eastern Cuba, Hispaniola, 
the southeastern Bahamas, and Jamaica, as well as the adjacent 
waters of the southwestern Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea.  The wave 
is expected to move near or over Cuba throughout the day and then 
emerge over the Straits of Florida tonight or Saturday. 
Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional 
development after that time, and a tropical depression is likely to 
form this weekend over the Straits of Florida or eastern Gulf of 
Mexico near the Florida Peninsula. Tropical storm watches or 
warnings could be required for portions of Florida later today.

Regardless of development, heavy rains could cause areas of flash 
flooding across Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas through the weekend, 
and interests in these locations should continue to monitor the 
progress of this system.  A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 
scheduled to investigate this system later today.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.


Forecaster Beven



