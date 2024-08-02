Atlantic 7-Day Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook

ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL

TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM



Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2024



For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:



1. Straits of Florida and Eastern Gulf of Mexico (AL97):

A well-defined tropical wave is producing a large area of poorly

organized showers and thunderstorms over eastern Cuba, Hispaniola,

the southeastern Bahamas, and Jamaica, as well as the adjacent

waters of the southwestern Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea. The wave

is expected to move near or over Cuba throughout the day and then

emerge over the Straits of Florida tonight or Saturday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional

development after that time, and a tropical depression is likely to

form this weekend over the Straits of Florida or eastern Gulf of

Mexico near the Florida Peninsula. Tropical storm watches or

warnings could be required for portions of Florida later today.



Regardless of development, heavy rains could cause areas of flash

flooding across Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas through the weekend,

and interests in these locations should continue to monitor the

progress of this system. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is

scheduled to investigate this system later today.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.



Forecaster Beven

