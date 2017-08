Hurricane Harvey Update Statement

000 WTNT64 KNHC 252000 TCUAT4 Hurricane Harvey Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092017 300 PM CDT Fri Aug 25 2017 ...3 PM CDT POSITION AND INTENSITY UPDATE... Corpus Christi Naval Air Station recently reported a sustained wind of 53 mph (85 km/h) with a gust to 64 mph (104 km/h). A station at Aransas Pass run by the Texas Coastal Observing Network recently reported a sustained wind of 53 mph (85 km/h) with a gust to 68 mph (109 km/h). SUMMARY OF 300 PM CDT...2000 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...27.4N 96.4W ABOUT 70 MI...110 KM ESE OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS ABOUT 70 MI...110 KM S OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...120 MPH...195 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...943 MB...27.85 INCHES $$ Forecaster Blake