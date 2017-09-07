Skip Navigation Links
Home
Mobile Site
Text Version
RSS
Local Forecast
NOAA NOAA United States Department of Commerce
National Hurricane Center
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Hurricane Irma Public Advisory

Home   Public Adv   Fcst Adv   Discussion   Wind Probs   Graphics   Archive  

U.S. Watch/Warning   Local Products   

000
WTNT31 KNHC 071451
TCPAT1

BULLETIN
Hurricane Irma Advisory Number  34
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL112017
1100 AM AST Thu Sep 07 2017

...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HURRICANE IRMA HEADING FOR THE TURKS AND
CAICOS ISLANDS...
...HURRICANE AND STORM SURGE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF
SOUTH FLORIDA AND THE FLORIDA KEYS...


SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...20.4N 69.7W
ABOUT 75 MI...125 KM ENE OF PUERTO PLATA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
ABOUT 120 MI...190 KM SE OF GRAND TURK ISLAND
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...175 MPH...280 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 16 MPH...26 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...921 MB...27.20 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the Florida peninsula from
Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach,
including the Florida Keys.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Florida peninsula from
Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach,
including the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, and Florida Bay.

The government of Cuba has extended the Tropical Storm Warning to
Villa Clara province.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita
Beach
* Florida Keys

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with
Haiti
* Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le
Mole St. Nicholas
* Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands
* Central Bahamas
* Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita
Beach
* Florida Keys
* Lake Okeechobee
* Florida Bay
* Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the
southern border with Haiti
* Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince
* Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Camaguey, Ciego
de Avila, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected
somewhere within the warning area.  Preparations to protect life and
property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
within the watch area.  A watch is typically issued 48 hours
before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force
winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or
dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area.

Interests elsewhere in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as well as
Cuba and Florida should monitor the progress of Irma.

For storm information specific to your area in the United
States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please
monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service
forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside
the United States, please monitor products issued by your national
meteorological service.


DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
------------------------------
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the distinct eye of Hurricane Irma was
located near latitude 20.4 North, longitude 69.7 West. Irma is
moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this
general motion is expected to continue with some decrease in forward
speed for the next couple of days.  On the forecast track, the eye
of Irma should continue to move just north of the coast of
Hispaniola today, be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern
Bahamas by this evening, and then be near the central Bahamas by
Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 175 mph (280 km/h) with higher
gusts.  Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale.  Some fluctuations in intensity are likely
during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a
powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of
days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles
(295 km).

The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force plane was 921
mb (27.20 inches).


HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
STORM SURGE:  The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.  The water is
expected to reach the following HEIGHTS ABOVE GROUND if the peak
surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Jupiter Inlet to Bonita Beach, including Florida Keys...5 to 10 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of
onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and
destructive waves.  Surge-related flooding depends on the relative
timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over
short distances.  For information specific to your area, please see
products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast
office.

The combination of a life-threatening storm surge and large breaking
waves will raise water levels ABOVE NORMAL TIDE LEVELS by the
following amounts within the hurricane warning area near and to the
north of the center of Irma.  Near the coast, the surge will be
accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Turks and Caicos Islands...15 to 20 ft
Southeastern and central Bahamas...15 to 20 ft
Northwestern Bahamas...5 to 10 ft
Northern coast of the Dominican Republic...3 to 5 ft
Northern coast of Haiti and the Gulf of Gonave...1 to 3 ft
Northern coast of Cuba in the warning area...5 to 10 ft

Water levels around Puerto Rico should subside today.

WIND:  Hurricane conditions are expected to begin within the
hurricane warning area in the Dominican Republic and Haiti today.
Hurricane conditions are expected to begin in the southeastern
Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands later today with tropical
storm conditions expected within the next several hours.  These
conditions will spread into the central Bahamas by tonight or early
Friday.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are possible within the
watch area in Cuba by Friday.  Tropical storm conditions are
expected to begin within the warning area in Cuba tonight.
Hurricane conditions are expected in the northwestern Bahamas Friday
night and Saturday.

RAINFALL: Irma is expected to produce the following rain
accumulations through Saturday evening:

Northeast Puerto Rico and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands...
additional 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches
Much of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos...8 to 12 inches, isolated
20 inches
Andros Island and Bimini, Bahamas...12 to 16 inches, isolated 25
inches
Northern Dominican Republic and northern Haiti...4 to 10 inches,
isolated 15 inches
Southern Dominican Republic and southern Haiti...2 to 5 inches
Eastern and central Cuba...4 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches
Southeast Florida and the upper Florida Keys...8 to 12 inches,
isolated 20 inches
Lower Florida Keys...2 to 5 inches

In all areas this rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods
and mudslides.

SURF:  Swells generated by Irma are affecting the northern Leeward
Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the southeastern Bahamas,
the Turks and Caicos Islands, the northern coast of the Dominican
Republic, and should start affecting portions of the southeast
coast of the United States later today and tonight.  These swells
are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current
conditions.  Please consult products from your local weather office.


NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next intermediate advisory at 200 PM AST.
Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.

$$
Forecaster Avila


Quick Links and Additional Resources
Tropical Cyclone Forecasts
Tropical Cyclone Advisories
Tropical Weather Outlook
Audio/Podcasts
About Advisories

Marine Forecasts
Offshore Waters Forecasts
Gridded Forecasts
Graphicast
About Marine
Social Media
Follow the National Hurricane Center on Facebook   Facebook
Follow the National Hurricane Center on Twitter   Twitter
Subscribe the National Hurricane Center on YouTube   YouTube
Read the National Hurricane Center Inside the Eye blog on WordPress   NHC Blog:
      "Inside the Eye"

Hurricane Preparedness
Preparedness Guide (PDF)
Hurricane Hazards
Watches and Warnings
Marine Safety
Ready.gov Hurricanes
Weather-Ready Nation
Emergency Management Offices
Research and Development
NOAA Hurricane Research Division
Joint Hurricane Testbed
Hurricane Forecast Improvement Program

Other Resources
Q & A with NHC
NHC/AOML Library Branch
NOAA: Hurricane FAQs
National Hurricane Operations Plan
WX4NHC Amateur Radio
NWS Forecast Offices
Weather Prediction Center
Storm Prediction Center
Ocean Prediction Center
Local Forecast Offices
Central Pacific Hurricane Center

Worldwide Tropical Cyclone Centers
Canadian Hurricane Centre
Joint Typhoon Warning Center
Other Tropical Cyclone Centers
WMO Severe Weather Info Centre
usa.gov

US Dept of Commerce
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
National Hurricane Center
11691 SW 17th Street
Miami, FL, 33165
nhcwebmaster@noaa.gov

Disclaimer
Information Quality
Help
Glossary
Privacy Policy
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
About Us
Career Opportunities